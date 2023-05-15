Two charged after ‘Hitler speeches played on Austrian train’s intercom’

Two charged after ‘Hitler speeches played on Austrian train’s intercom’
Adolf Hitler’s speeches were allegedly played on an Austrian train by two people (Ronald Zak/AP)
Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 10:42
Associated Press Reporter

Two people have been charged in Austria after allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna, news agency APA reported.

The suspects, who were not identified, also allegedly blasted the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute via the train’s intercom several times on Sunday.

The authorities tracked them down by analysing video from the train cameras. Spreading Nazi propaganda is a criminal offence in Austria.

The two are also suspected of responsibility for two other incidents last week on trains running from St Poelten to Vienna, in which recordings were played over the train intercom. It was not clear if those recordings also had a Nazi connotation.

The suspects are believed to have opened the train conductors’ intercom cabins with a key rail employees own, and then played the recordings, APA reported.

More in this section

Thousands protest at Pakistan’s Supreme Court over release of Imran Khan Thousands protest at Pakistan’s Supreme Court over release of Imran Khan
Cyclone Mocha causes death and destruction in Myanmar Cyclone Mocha causes death and destruction in Myanmar
Thai voters deliver big win for opposition parties demanding reform Thai voters deliver big win for opposition parties demanding reform
trainPlace: International
Two charged after ‘Hitler speeches played on Austrian train’s intercom’

Norwegian navy commander found guilty of negligence over frigate sinking

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd