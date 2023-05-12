Drone seized above Liverpool ahead of Eurovision

Sam Ryder, last year’s UK Eurovision entrant, performs during the dress rehearsal the day before the 2023 final in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 15:58
Eleanor Barlow, PA

A drone has been seized above Liverpool as the city prepares to host the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Restrictions on drones have been in place above the city centre since last Thursday.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said at about 10pm on Thursday officers were made aware that a drone was being flown in a restricted area.

The drone was seized and a man in his 30s was spoken to, the force said.

These airspace restrictions, just like other security measures such as road closures or patrols on the River Mersey, are aimed at keeping people safe

Chief Inspector Stephen Hardy said: “This incident demonstrated the excellent detection work by officers who were able to swiftly seize the drone and identify the owner, who was spoken to by officers.

“Please be mindful that airspace restrictions will remain in place until Sunday and if we suspect a drone is being flown in the restricted area then we will take action.

“If you commit an offence and fly a drone within the restricted area without permission, your equipment will be seized and confiscated.

“Our policing plans for the Eurovision Song Contest take land, sea and air into consideration and these airspace restrictions, just like other security measures such as road closures or patrols on the River Mersey, are aimed at keeping people safe.

“Remember, you commit an offence if you fly within the restricted areas without permission.”

The force’s largest operation in decades is underway as Liverpool hosts Eurovision on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

