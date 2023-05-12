Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan bailed in corruption case reprieve

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan bailed in corruption case reprieve
Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP)
Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 11:28
AP Reporters

A court in Islamabad has granted former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest in a corruption case, granting him bail on the charges.

Babar Awan, the lawyer for Khan, said the court made the decision on Friday, a day after the country’s supreme court asked it to make a ruling.

He said Khan is now “a free man”, adding that the decision was just.

The ruling came after Khan returned to court to hear whether he will be shielded from renewed arrest or taken back into custody – a decision that put the government and legions of Khan supporters on edge after days of violent confrontations.

