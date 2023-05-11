Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland
The pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)
Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 10:29
Two dozen people including many schoolchildren have been injured after a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo.

Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola district collapsed mid-morning.

No one was killed but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Police are investigating the cause of the bridge collapse (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

Espoo is a neighbouring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few metres when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said.

Officers are conducting a technical investigation in the area in a bid to find the cause of the accident.

