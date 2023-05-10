Egyptian TV announces Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants

Egyptian intelligence frequently mediates between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza
Egyptian TV announces Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (Adel Hana/AP/PA)
Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 17:16
Fares Akram and Ilan Ben Zion, Associated Press

An Egyptian state-run television channel has said Egypt has brokered an “immediate” ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The announcement was broadcast by the Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies.

Egyptian intelligence frequently mediates between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Islamic Jihad, the militant group involved in the latest fighting.

Smoke rises over the skyline following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza (Adel Hana/AP/PA)

The report came after Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians.

The rocket fire set off air-raid sirens throughout southern Israel and as far away as Tel Aviv, on the Mediterranean Sea, 50 miles away. Residents had been bracing for an attack since Israel launched its first airstrikes early on Tuesday.

It was the heaviest fighting between the sides in months, pushing the region closer toward a full-blown war.

But in signs that both sides were trying to show restraint, Israel avoided attacks on the ruling Hamas militant group, targeting only the smaller and more militant Islamic Jihad faction. Hamas, meanwhile, appeared to remain on the sidelines.

More in this section

US Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years US Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump US congressman George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
Palestinian militants launch rocket attack from Gaza, says Israel Palestinian militants launch rocket attack from Gaza, says Israel
WestBankPlace: International
Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favour of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, on March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City (Charlie Riedel/AP/PA)

Missouri legislators vote to ban transgender care

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd