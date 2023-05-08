Macron leads ceremony marking end of Second World War in Europe

Macron leads ceremony marking end of Second World War in Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)
Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 10:48
Associated Press Reporter

French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on Paris’s Champs-Elysees commemorating the day that marked the end of the Second World War in Europe in 1945.

Flanked by prime minister Elisabeth Borne, Mr Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument.

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath of flowers at the Unknown Soldier tomb under the Arc de Triomphe during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

A brass band played the Marseillaise.

To limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Mr Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon where the president will travel later in the day.

French President Emmanuel Macron revives the flame at the Unknown Soldier tomb under the Arc de Triomphe (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

Authorities are being vigilant that a “casserolade” or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest will not distract from the memorial ceremonies.

In Lyon, Mr Macron is paying tribute to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets war veterans during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

Mr Macron is visiting Montluc prison, where Moulin was detained and tortured by the Gestapo.

More in this section

Norway’s ageing king in hospital with infection Norway’s ageing king in hospital with infection
More than 20 people killed as tourist boat capsizes in India More than 20 people killed as tourist boat capsizes in India
Investigations into Dallas gunman’s links with white supremacists Investigations into Dallas gunman’s links with white supremacists
VictoryDayPlace: International
<p>Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Sunday, April 30. Picture: AP Photo/Ali Unal</p>

'Widespread suspicion' Turkey’s elections will be rigged, Erdogan's critics claim

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd