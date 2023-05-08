At least 27 workers killed in Peruvian gold mine fire

At least 27 workers killed in Peruvian gold mine fire
Relatives of trapped miners wait outside the SERMIGOLD mine in Arequipa, Peru (Fernando Mojito/AP)
Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 04:18
Associated Press reporters

A fire in a gold mine in southern Peru has killed at least 27 workers, according to the mining company.

The Yanaquihua mining company said the victims were working an overnight shift for a contractor at the Sermigold mine in the Arequipa region. A statement from the company said 175 workers had been rescued.

Government officials said the cause of the incident was under investigation with early reports saying preliminary investigations indicated an explosion might have been set off by a short circuit in a part of the mine about 100 metres below the surface.

Relatives of trapped miners wait outside the Sermigold mine in Arequipa, Peru (Fernando Mojito/AP)

The Public Ministry of Arequipa’s Fiscal District said investigators were working to clarify what happened.

Relatives of the victims were brought by buses to the mine in Yanaquihua where some sat at the entrance to the mine to wait for the bodies of their loved ones.

Marcelina Aguirre said her husband was among the dead and had told her there were risks at the mine.

“We are very worried, very sad we are, to lose a husband, leaving two abandoned children,” she said.

More in this section

Seven dead after car hits migrants waiting at bus stop in Texas Seven dead after car hits migrants waiting at bus stop in Texas
Arab League reinstates Bashar Assad’s Syria Arab League reinstates Bashar Assad’s Syria
Japanese leader expresses sympathy for Korean victims of colonial rule Japanese leader expresses sympathy for Korean victims of colonial rule
minePlace: International
Members of the public on The Mall (Bruce Adams/The Daily Mail)

Met make 64 arrests and charges four suspects following coronation

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd