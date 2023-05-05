Shell chemical plant in Texas catches fire

Shell chemical plant in Texas catches fire
A fire burns at a Shell chemical facility in Deer Park, Friday, May 5, 2023 east of Houston (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP/PA)
Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 22:46
Associated Press reporters

A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire on Friday, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3pm on Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said.

The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants were responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Mr Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion”.

More in this section

Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia
Group led by China and Russia criticises global institutions Group led by China and Russia criticises global institutions
Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment
ShellPlace: International
Former US President Donald Trump (Michael Conroy/AP/PA)

Donald Trump’s video statement in rape lawsuit made public

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd