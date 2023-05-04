British Commonwealth representatives ask for reparations and apology ahead of coronation

Signatories to the statement include representatives from Australia, New Zealand, The Bahamas and Canada
British Commonwealth representatives ask for reparations and apology ahead of coronation
Representatives from 12 countries have joined forces to call on King Charles III to acknowledge and apologise for the impacts and ongoing legacy from “genocide and colonisation”. (Molly Darlington, PA)
Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 03:49
Cormac Pearson, PA

Representatives from 12 Commonwealth countries have joined forces to call on Britain's king to acknowledge and apologise for the impacts and ongoing legacy from British “genocide and colonisation”.

The statement, which has been sent to Charles, calls on the new monarch to act on the royal family’s recent expressions of sorrow by beginning a process for reparations and returning stolen artifacts and bodily remains.

Signatories to the statement include representatives from Australia, New Zealand, The Bahamas and Canada.

The statement said: “Our collective Indigenous Rights Organisations among other organisations who are working to help our communities recover from centuries of racism, oppression, colonialism and slavery, now rightly recognized by the United Nations as ‘Crimes Against Humanity,’ also call for a formal apology and for a process of reparatory justice to commence.”

The statement asks for an apology from the King (Gareth Fuller/ PA)

It outlines five key points, which include: “Immediately start the conversation about slavery’s enduring impact”, “starting discussions about reparations”, “repatriation of all remains of our collective peoples”, “return of all of our cultural treasures and artefacts” and “acknowledge and adopt the renunciation of the ‘Doctrine of Discovery’ made by Pope Francis in April 2023”.

One of the representatives, Australian senator Lidia Thorpe, said: “The British monarchy oversaw the oppression of First Nations peoples in British colonies all over the world. The horrific impacts of British colonisation, including the genocide of our people, theft of our land and denigration of our culture, are still felt today.

“The genocidal project that commenced in 1788 still continues, and neither the British Crown nor the Australian Government have been held to account for the crimes they have committed.

“This joint statement, from First Nations and human rights advocates across the Commonwealth, calls on King Charles III to make a formal apology and begin a process of repairing the damage of colonisation, including returning the stolen wealth that has been taken from our people.”

In early April, the King expressed his support for the first time for research into the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

Buckingham Palace said Charles takes the issues “profoundly seriously” and the royal household will help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

The coronation will take place on May 6 and heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, first ministers, former PMs, foreign royals and members of the royal family will be in attendance.

More in this section

Donald Trump visit to UK Trump calls rape claim ‘ridiculous’ in video deposition
Woman killed and four wounded in shooting at Atlanta medical facility Woman killed and four wounded in shooting at Atlanta medical facility
Donald Trump visit to UK Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial
coronationreparationsPlace: UK
<p>Police on Wednesday evening arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice, killing one woman and wounding four others earlier in the day. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)</p>

Police arrest suspect in Atlanta medical practice shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd