One dead and three wounded in shooting in central Atlanta

One person has been shot dead and at least three others injured in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building.

City police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting inside a building in West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments.

No suspect was in custody and police said in an email that it was an “active, fluid situation”.

Police said they are actively searching for the suspect and any additional victims.

The three injured people were taken to hospital and the fourth was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting comes as cities around the US have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the attacker. The person was wearing dark trousers and a light-coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Authorities said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.