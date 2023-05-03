Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 13:15
Reuters

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a "planned terrorist action" and reserved the right to retaliate, RIA reported.

It said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by Russian defences.

Putin was not injured, and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings, the Kremlin said.

"The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade," RIA said.

It said Putin had not changed his schedule and was working as usual.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," it said.

An unverified video circulating on Russian social media including the channel of the military news outlet Zvezda showed pale smoke rising behind the main Kremlin Palace in the walled citadel after the purported incident.

 - Reuters

