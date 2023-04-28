Man sentenced to 240 years in jail for his part in robbery which left four dead

Man sentenced to 240 years in jail for his part in robbery which left four dead
Officers walk out of the apartment complex where four people, one woman and three men, were found shot dead (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)
Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 21:55
Associated Press reporters

A man convicted of four counts of murder and other charges in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three young men and a young woman was sentenced on Friday to 240 years in prison.

Lasean Watkins also was found guilty in March of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the February 2020 shooting deaths of three men: Marcel Wills, 20; Braxton Ford, 21; and Jalen Roberts, 19; and a woman, Kimari Hunt, 21, according to a news release.

The victims’ bodies were found in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment.

“In 2020, we were rocked by this senseless act,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the news release.

Co-defendants Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks, convicted last month with Watkins, each were sentenced to 220 years in prison.

A fourth suspect, Rodrience Anderson, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury while agreeing to co-operate with the prosecution. He was sentenced to 35 years with five years suspended.

WXIN-TV has reported that Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks are brothers and that, alongside Watkins and Anderson, they ransacked the apartment and cleaned out a safe after more than 50 rounds were fired during the killings.

More in this section

Crucial antenna jams on £1.4bn spacecraft bound for Jupiter’s moons Crucial antenna jams on £1.4bn spacecraft bound for Jupiter’s moons
Andy Warhol portrait of disgraced OJ Simpson to go under the hammer Andy Warhol portrait of disgraced OJ Simpson to go under the hammer
Two journalists killed in Haiti as gang violence spikes Two journalists killed in Haiti as gang violence spikes
IndianapolisPlace: International
<p>James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of 2017 Grenfell tragedy (PA Images)</p>

James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of Grenfell tragedy

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd