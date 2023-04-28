Two journalists killed in Haiti as gang violence spikes

Two local journalists have been killed in Haiti as rampant gang violence grips the capital of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement on Thursday that radio reporter Dumesky Kersaint died in a shooting in mid-April, while journalist Ricot Jean was found dead on Tuesday.

“The security crisis in the country is putting journalists at a constant risk of extreme violence. It is the authorities’ responsibility to make sure reporters can do their jobs without fear of violence,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s programme director.

The National Association of Haitian Media also condemned the killings, saying the “climate of tolerated and fuelled violence” led to Mr Kersaint’s death.

He was an online journalist for Radio Tele Inurep, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste said Mr Jean was kidnapped on Monday and his body found the next day.

Mr Jean worked for Radio-Tele Evolution Inter, it said.

At least nine journalists were killed in Haiti last year, the deadliest year for Haitian journalism in recent history, according to Unesco.

Overall, at least 21 journalists were killed from 2000 to 2022 in Haiti, the organisation said.