Breaking: US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

The US talk show host was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US
Breaking: US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

He was best known for showcasing dysfunctional families on The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 15:33
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Controversial talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

He was best known for showcasing dysfunctional families on The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

Springer had stepped down from The Jerry Springer Podcast, after eight years, in December.

Family spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.” 

Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after a brief illness, the statement added.

Jerry Springer pictured in 2008 in Dublin when he was a guest on The Late Late Show.
Jerry Springer pictured in 2008 in Dublin when he was a guest on The Late Late Show.

Before Springer’s broadcasting career, which included stints as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, and a political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy.

Springer was born in a London underground railway station on February 13 1944, while it was being used as a bomb shelter.

Read More

Mystery still surrounds death of elderly couple who were found mummified in Tipperary home

More in this section

Ukraine’s allies have sent 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks, says Nato Ukraine’s allies have sent 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks, says Nato
Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce
Pentagon leaks: suspect spoke online of 'violence and murder', could have access to more classified documents Pentagon leaks: suspect spoke online of 'violence and murder', could have access to more classified documents
A worker takes a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit outside an apartment in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

Spain swelters in ‘unbearable’ heatwave as drought drives up olive oil prices

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd