Metropolitan Police apply for O2 Academy Brixton to be closed for good

The O2 Academy Brixton could be closed for good after the Metropolitan Police urged the council to strip the venue of its licence.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were killed when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on December 15.

The venue’s licence was suspended for three months by Lambeth councillors and a decision on whether to reopen the site is expected to be decided at a licensing meeting soon.

The Met told the PA news agency: “On Monday January 16, the licence of the O2 Academy Brixton was suspended for three months.

The Metropolitan Police have applied to shut the O2 Academy Brixton (James Manning/PA)

“On April 14, the Met Police submitted an application for a review of (the) premises licence to Lambeth Council and will be seeking a revocation of the licence.

“This matter will be decided at a future council sub-committee hearing on a date to be confirmed.”

Lambeth councillors will decide whether to follow the police advice or to re-open the venue.

Councillors previously decided to suspend the venue’s licence for three months and the decision was supported by the venue’s owner, Academy Music Group (AMG), which offered its condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson died in hospital after the crush at the music venue (Met Police/PA)

About 1,000 people were outside the venue and when police arrived, they found “large-scale disorder” with crowds eventually pushing the doors open, according to Gerald Gouriet KC who represented the Met Police at the licensing meeting.

A police probe was launched shortly after the incident and the Security Industry Authority (SIA) has also launched an inquiry into corruption allegations made following the crowd crush.

Radio investigative show File On 4 reported a security guard at the venue said some members of the security staff would allow “a couple of hundred” people into the venue in exchange for money.

“There were people taking money. Some staff made £1,000 cash,” the guard told the programme.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died following the crush at the Asake gig (Family handout/PA)

“Our company knew what was going on and they knew the people who were doing it,” he added, “and they did nothing about it.”

A spokesperson for AMG told the PA news agency: “AMG has co-operated fully with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council since the tragedy at Brixton occurred.

“We have had regular meetings and discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council at which we have presented detailed proposals that we believe will enable the venue to reopen safely.

“AMG has been awaiting feedback on those proposals for several weeks and looks forward to hearing from the police as soon as possible in constructive terms.

“The review of our licence will take place through the formal process with Lambeth Council in due course.”

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “In January, the sub-committee imposed a condition requiring the venue to cease all licensable activities pending it submitting a variation application – and the council granting that application.

“The operators of the O2 Academy Brixton were required at that last meeting to come up with workable changes to their licence in a way that fully addresses police concerns about the venue’s operations, and ensure no repeat of the tragic events of December 15, via that variation application.

“The variation application has been made, and will be considered at a licensing sub-committee on a date that will be confirmed shortly. The O2 Academy Brixton will not be able to carry out any licensable activities until after that meeting at the earliest.

“On April 14, an application to review the O2 Academy Brixton’s licence was submitted by the Met Police. That application is now subject to a statutory consultation period.

“As a result, there are currently there are two outstanding applications in relation to the venue, the licence variation and the licence review. Lambeth Council will consider both in due course.”