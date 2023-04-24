Florida governor in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid

Mr DeSantis is considered the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election
Ron DeSantis and Fumio Kishida (Pool Photo via AP)
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 08:38
Mari Yamaguchi, AP

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is in Japan to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials as part of his four-nation trade mission – seen by many as an attempt by the expected Republican presidential candidate to improve his diplomatic profile.

During their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Kishida told Mr DeSantis that reinforcement of Japanese-US ties is key to ensuring the peace, stability and prosperity of the international society.

The two also exchanged views on regional issues, according to a Japanese foreign ministry statement.

Mr DeSantis with his wife Casey (Pool via AP)

Mr DeSantis is considered the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. He is expected to announce his candidacy in early May.

He has already been meeting with Republican officials and aggressively touring battleground states in the US.

Mr DeSantis’ trip, announced on Thursday, also includes South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. He said the move is aimed at strengthening economic relationships and demonstrating Florida’s position as an economic leader.

Mr Kishida welcomed Mr DeSantis’ first trip to Japan and expressed his expectations that the visit will contribute to further strengthening of Japan’s relationship with the United States as well as Florida, the foreign ministry said.

Mr De Santis is in Japan for a two-day visit (Pool via AP)

During his two-day visit in Tokyo, Mr DeSantis was also scheduled to hold talks with foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and business executives.

He is also expected to meet with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The Republican is set to deliver a keynote address April 27 in Israel at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

Mr DeSantis is accompanied by state officials and his wife, Casey DeSantis.

