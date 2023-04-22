Dame Edna creator, Barry Humphries dies at the age of 89

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed.

During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries died on Saturday evening, according to David Faktor, a spokesman for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Barry Humphries (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I can confirm Barry Humphries passed away this evening Sydney time, around 7pm on Saturday evening (11am GMT).”

A statement from Humphries family said: “​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.​

“​With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

​“​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

“Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

Humphries being made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2007, for services to entertainment (PA)

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Humphries had been readmitted to St Vincent’s after suffering complications following hip surgery last month.

A family statement issued to the Sydney Morning Herald thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes”.

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

As well as Dame Edna Everage, he also appeared as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living in the suburbs.