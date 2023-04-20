Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

The Hollywood actor’s lawyers said they were “pleased” with the decision
Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

Actor Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 20:57
Mike Bedigan, PA

The case against Alec Baldwin over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been dismissed, his lawyers said.

The Hollywood actor’s lawyers said they were “pleased” with the decision and encouraged a proper investigation into the “tragic incident”.

Baldwin had faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting on the set of the Rust movie in October 2021.

The incident occurred after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off, killing Ms Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The actor previously pleaded not guilty to both charges of involuntary manslaughter.

A statement from his lawyers, shared with the PA news agency on Thursday, said: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.” 

The announcement comes less than two weeks before a preliminary hearing in the case, where it was to be determined whether there was enough evidence to take it to trial.

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and a special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, had previously stepped down from the case.

Their decisions came after much back-and-forth between the two sides, with Baldwin’s lawyers arguing that Ms Reeb’s involvement was “unconstitutional” due to her elected position in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

In turn the DA’s office had accused Baldwin of using his “fancy attorneys” to “distract from the gross negligence” in the case.

Thursday’s development coincided with the resumption of production on the movie, which has begun again in the US state of Montana.

Alec Baldwin marks anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’ death with Instagram post

