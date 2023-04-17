Russian opposition activist jailed for 25 years

Russian opposition activist jailed for 25 years
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and denigrating the Russian military (AP)
Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 10:00
Associated Press reporters

A court in Moscow has convicted a top Kremlin opponent on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr, a prominent opposition activist who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago.

He has rejected the charges against him as political and likened the judicial proceedings against him to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

The charges against Kara-Murza stem from his March 15 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

Investigators added the treason charges while he was in custody.

Russia adopted a law criminalising spreading “false information” about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 2022.

Authorities have used the law to stifle criticism of what the Kremlin calls “a special military operation”.

