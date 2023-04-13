US guardsman held over release of classified military documents

The guardsman was identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.
Police block a road in North Dighton, Massachusetts (Michelle R. Smith/AP)
Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 19:48
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a suspect after the disclosure of highly classified US military documents has been taken into custody by federal agents, sources said.

Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specialises in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted.

The guardsman was identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

FBI agents converged on Thursday at Teixeira’s Massachusetts home and heavily armed tactical agents took a man wearing a T-shirt and shorts into custody outside the property.

