Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’

The Oscar-winning actor, known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray, was treated with “great care” following the unspecified incident on Tuesday
Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’ (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 10:27
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a “medical complication”, his family has said.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray, was treated with “great care” following the unspecified incident on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on social media, his daughter Corinne Foxx, said the family was grateful for fans’ support and asked for privacy.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Ms Foxx did not share any further details of what had occurred.

Representatives for the actor have been approached for comment.

More in this section

North Korea fires missile that may be new type of weapon North Korea fires missile that may be new type of weapon
Alleged leaks about UK special forces in Ukraine could ‘endanger lives’ Alleged leaks about UK special forces in Ukraine could ‘endanger lives’
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea
FoxxPlace: UK
Buildings are shrouded in dust and sand in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd