Harry to attend King's coronation, but Meghan will miss ceremony and stay in US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 15:16
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Prince Harry is to attend his father the King’s coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle will miss the historic occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother Camilla be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The King and the Sussexes with other members of the royal family (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meghan will not travel to the UK and instead stay in the US with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Palace said in a brief statement on Wednesday: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news ends months of speculation about whether the couple would show up to the King’s big day, but will undoubtedly see Meghan accused of snubbing the monarch and the royal family.

May 6 is Archie’s fourth birthday.

