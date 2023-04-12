Protester detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university

It was the second straight day that protesters targeted Mr Macron, who is facing unrest at home over his pension reforms
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the science faculty of the UvA, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands (AP)
Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 11:24
Peter Dejong, AP

Police have tackled and detained a protester after he ran towards Emmanuel Macron as the French President arrived at a University of Amsterdam science campus on the second day of his state visit to the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, demonstrators shouted and held up banners at the start of a speech in The Hague.

A demonstrator is detained by police officers (AP)

The incident happened as Mr Macron arrived with Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the university’s science park to visit its Quantum Gases and Quantum Information Lab to discuss quantum technology.

The protester was tackled by a military officer and police before being restrained and taken to a nearby police vehicle.

Mr Macron’s visit continued after the man and another protester were detained.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander leaves the University of Amsterdam science campus (AP)

Earlier, French and Dutch ministers signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in moves to develop digital technology and make the countries’ industrial sectors more sustainable.

The Pact for Innovation and Sustainable Growth aims to promote partnerships in areas including “semiconductors, quantum, critical raw materials, sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure”, the Dutch government said in a statement.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and visit a sell-out exhibition of paintings by Dutch master Johannes Vermeer at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

