One killed and three hurt in shooting outside Washington funeral home

One killed and three hurt in shooting outside Washington funeral home
One man has been killed and three other people critically hurt in a shooting outside a funeral for a murder victim in the American capital, police have said (Alex Brandon/AP)
Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 20:33
Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

One man has been killed and three other people critically hurt in a shooting outside a funeral for a murder victim in the American capital, police have said.

Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee said a police officer was stationed near the funeral home in north-east Washington where the service was held when the gunfire broke out around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes after the funeral, for a murder victim shot in March, ended.

At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted

The victim’s family had asked police to have officers near the funeral, Mr Contee said.

At least four people were shot, he added.

One man died at the scene and three more people — two men and a woman — were taken to the hospital in a critical condition, according to fire service officials.

“At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted,” Mr Contee said at a press conference outside the funeral home.

“We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that.”

Police have made no arrests.

The gunfire comes as the country reels from the latest string of mass shootings, including five people killed at a Louisville bank on Monday.

More in this section

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia
Elizabeth Holmes Disgraced Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison
Washington#US Gun ViolencePlace: International
One killed and three hurt in shooting outside Washington funeral home

Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd