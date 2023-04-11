Police divers return to river where Nicola Bulley was found

Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on April 4 and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube.
The mother-of-two was found in the river on February 19 (family handout/PA)

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 15:35
Pat Hurst, PA

Police divers have returned to the river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished.

A diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley, 45, went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

She vanished while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, sparking a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.

The mother-of-two was found dead 23 days after her disappearance (PA)

Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on February 19.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”

An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on June 26.

