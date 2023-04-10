US finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained

US finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained
Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich (The Wall Street Journal/AP)
Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 21:45
Matthew Lee, Associated Press

The Biden administration formally determined on Monday that a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been “wrongfully detained”.

The designation elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy and means that a dedicated state department office will take the lead on securing his release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, saying he condemned the arrest and Russia’s repression of independent media.

“Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” the department said in a statement.

“Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.”

Russian authorities arrested Mr Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29.

He is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

The federal security service specifically accused Mr Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

The State Department said the US government will provide all appropriate support to Mr Gershkovich and his family and again called for Russia to release him as well as another detained US citizen, Paul Whelan.

More in this section

More than 200 troops head home as Ukraine and Russia swap prisoners More than 200 troops head home as Ukraine and Russia swap prisoners
Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky
Joe Biden, Jill Biden Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
journalistPlace: International
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv on Monday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Benjamin Netanyahu retracts firing of defence minister amid tension

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd