Large Hamburg fire sparks public safety alert and hits train services

Police officers at the Hamburg-Rothenburgsort train station in Hamburg, Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa/dpa via AP)
Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 12:09
Police have warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.

German news agency dpa said the fire broke out at around 4.30am in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city.

The smoke drifted from there towards the city centre, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.

Huge flames rise from a fire in Hamburg, Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

A public safety alert conveyed through a mobile phone app advised people in Hamburg to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning, and to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Public broadcaster NDR said the fire involved containers with hydrogen sulphide, a toxic and foul-smelling substance, forcing firefighters and police officers in the area to wear breathing apparatus.

