Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’

Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’
FILE – The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The U.S. Senate’s top two leaders, in a rare bipartisan statement, demanded on Friday that Russia immediately release Evan Gershkovich, condemning the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter and declaring that “journalism is not a crime.” (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)
Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 17:15
Associated Press reporters

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

The agency said a law enforcement source informed the news agency that the Federal Security Service officially charged the American journalist with espionage.

Tass did not specify if the action was taken during a court hearing.

In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges means the formal start of a criminal investigation.

Tass quoted its source as saying: “The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country.

“He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.”

The source declined further comment because the case was considered secret.

Russian authorities arrested Mr Gershkovich last week and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

More in this section

Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome
In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies
GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus
journalistPlace: International
<p>Researchers said woolly mammoths evolved smaller ears and woollier coats over 700,000 years (Ian Watts/Stockholm University/PA)</p>

Woolly mammoths ‘evolved smaller ears and fluffier coats over 700,000 years’

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd