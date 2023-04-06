Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi diagnosed with leukaemia, doctors say

The last years have seen Mr Berlusconi suffer numerous health problems, including heart ailments and covid-19 in 2020
Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi diagnosed with leukaemia, doctors say
Silvio Berlusconi (Alamy/PA)
Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 14:46
Frances d'Emilio, Associated Press

Doctors for Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi say he is being treated for a lung infection that suggests he has a “chronic blood condition” that is a kind of leukaemia.

Mr Berlusconi’s personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, signed off on a medical bulletin on Thursday that said Mr Berlusconi “has had for some time” leukaemia in a “persistent chronic phase”.

The media mogul, 86, who served three terms as Italy’s prime minister and now serves in the senate, was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday for treatment for what aides indicated was a respiratory problem stemming from a previous infection.

Family members continued to visit Mr Berlusconi. Spotted arriving at the hospital were his brother, Paolo, his eldest daughter, Marina, and his younger son, Luigi.

The last years have seen Mr Berlusconi suffer numerous health problems, including heart ailments and covid-19 in 2020, which saw him admitted to hospital in a critical condition with pneumonia.

He has had a pacemaker for years, underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016 and overcame prostate cancer decades ago.

On March 31, Mr Berlusconi tweeted when he left the hospital after a battery of tests that he was “ready and determined to commit myself as I’ve always done to the country I love”.

When he left the hospital the night before, Paolo Berlusconi said of his brother: “He’s a rock. Thus, he’ll make it this time, too.” 

With no political heir apparent despite Mr Berlusconi’s multiple health setbacks, his Forza Italia party has seen its popularity at the polls slump to a fraction of what it enjoyed years ago, when voters helped to repeatedly propel him into the premiership despite his legal woes.

Read More

South African pilot makes emergency landing after finding cobra under seat

More in this section

Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’ Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’
Cape Cobra - Naja nivea displaying a hood South African pilot makes emergency landing after finding cobra under seat
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to pursue economic stability, foreign minister says Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to pursue economic stability, foreign minister says
BerlusconiPlace: International
A leak from Nord Stream 2 on September 28 2022 (Swedish Coast Guard/AP)

State actor likeliest culprit for Nord Stream sabotage, Swedish prosecutors say

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd