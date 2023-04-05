Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in SNP finance investigation

Police Scotland have been investigating the spending of money which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in SNP finance investigation

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell. File picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 09:55
PA Scotland Reporters

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over an investigation into the party’s finances.

Detectives are said to have questioned him and searches have been carried out at a number of properties.

Mr Murrell, 58, stepped down as chief executive during the recent leadership campaign.

Mr Murrell married Ms Sturgeon in 2010.

Police Scotland released a statement on the arrest on Wednesday morning.

It said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday April 5, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

