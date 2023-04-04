Donald Trump arrives at New York court ahead of arraignment in criminal probe

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived at a Manhattan court for his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump pumped his fist as he exited Trump Tower minutes earlier, then travelled in an eight-car motorcade down a road along the East River to the court, where is he expected to surrender to authorities.

He is expected to be fingerprinted and processed, and his mug shot may be taken.

The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Mr Trump learns for the first time the charges against him.

Mr Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, and is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court.

Judge Merchan has ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

Mr Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House but was never convicted in the US Senate, will become the first former president to face criminal charges.

New York police are braced for protests by Mr Trump’s supporters, who share the former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment — and three additional pending investigations — are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Mr Trump has personally assailed the Manhattan district attorney, egged on supporters to protest, and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case “hates me” — something Mr Trump’s own lawyer has said is not true.

He used his social media network to complain that he was going to court in a heavily Democratic area, declaring, “KANGAROO COURT”.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather in front of assembled media and onlookers outside Manhattan Criminal Court. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Mr Trump is scheduled to return to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday evening to give remarks, punctuating his new reality, submitting to the dour demands of the American criminal justice system while projecting an aura of defiance and victimhood at celebratory campaign events.

A conviction would not prevent Mr Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.