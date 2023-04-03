Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Mr Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with “TRUMP” in gold letters was carried live on national television.
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 18:30
Terry Spencer and Will Weissert, Associated Press

Former US president Donald Trump has boarded his private plane and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger”.

Mr Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with “TRUMP” in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president.

Mr Trump and his supporters criticise the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

The scene was quite different in New York, where Mr Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

His return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Mr Trump being the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House.

Read More

New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings

More in this section

Timothy Schofield court case Brother of Phillip Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing teenager
New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings
Olivia Pratt-Korbel death Man who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed for life
TrumpPlace: International
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Nasa names crew for Artemis moon mission

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd