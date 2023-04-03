Nasa names crew for Artemis moon mission

The four – one woman and three men – were introduced during a ceremony in Houston.
Nasa names crew for Artemis moon mission
Nasa revealed the identities of the four astronauts who will fly around the moon in late 2024 (John Raoux/AP)
Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 17:32
Marcia Dunn, AP

Nasa has named the four astronauts who will fly to the moon by the end of next year.

The four – one woman and three men – were introduced during a ceremony in Houston.

“This is humanity’s crew,” said Nasa administrator Bill Nelson.

From left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman (Nasa, CSA via AP)

The three Americans and one Canadian will be the first to fly Nasa’s Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Centre no earlier than late 2024.

They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.

The mission’s commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen.

All are space veterans except Hansen.

“This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced,” said Glover.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the US — and the first crew in Nasa’s new moon programme named Artemis.

Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, Nasa sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17’s Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, Nasa aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

Nasa picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates.

Read More

Cosmic explosion that blinded space instruments ‘may be the brightest ever seen’

More in this section

New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings
Olivia Pratt-Korbel death Man who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed for life
Nato countries eye more help for Ukraine, with no peace deal in sight Nato countries eye more help for Ukraine, with no peace deal in sight
moonDigitalPlace: International
<p>Timothy Schofield leaves court (Matt Keeble/PA)</p>

Brother of Phillip Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing teenager

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd