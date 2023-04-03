Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says

Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 12:31
Associated Press Reporter

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday.

“From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Mr Stoltenberg said that Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland’s membership, will hand its official texts to US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday as Nato foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

Mr Stoltenberg said he would then invite Finland to do the same.

A flag-raising ceremony to add the Finnish flag to those of the other members will take place at Nato headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Finland’s centre-right party claims win in tight election

