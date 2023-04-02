Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe bombing – reports

The reports did not mention any claim of responsibility or provide details of what they called an “explosive device” carried by a cafe visitor
Russian investigators and police officers stand at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg (AP)
Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 18:22
Associated Press reporters

A prominent military blogger died and more than a dozen other people were injured when a bomb went off in a cafe in the Russian city of St Petersburg, it has been reported.

Russian news reports said blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and 15 people were hurt in the explosion at the Street Bar cafe in Russia’s second largest city.

An explosion tore through a cafe in the Russian city of St Petersburg (AP)

Russia’s Interior Ministry said everyone at the cafe at the time of the blast was being “checked for involvement”.

Russia media and military bloggers said Mr Tatarsky was meeting with members of the public and that a woman presented him with a statuette that apparently exploded.

The building’s facade was reportedly damaged.

Various fires and explosions have occurred in Russia since the fighting in Ukraine began on February 24 2022, without any clear indication of a connection to the conflict.

Russia’s Tass news agency said Mr Tatarsky, using various pseudonyms, had been filing text and video reports from Ukraine as well as from the Kremlin.

