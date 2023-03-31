Andrew Tate and brother released on house arrest in Romania

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been moved from custody to house arrest, a judge in Romania has ruled.
The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said on Friday.
The ruling by the court replaces the latest period of custody, which had been scheduled to end at the end of April.
Two of the brothers' associates have also been released. All four individuals have been instructed to remain in their residences.
Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, along with his brother and two Romanian women in December.
They have had previous requests to be released from custody rejected four times since.
Tate and his brother are under investigation amid allegations of rape, people trafficking and forming an organised crime group. They have denied the allegations.