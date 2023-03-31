Andrew Tate and brother released on house arrest in Romania

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in December
Andrew Tate and brother released on house arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan outside the Court of Appeal in Bucharest after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days on Febryary 27. Picture: AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 20:19

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been moved from custody to house arrest, a judge in Romania has ruled.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said on Friday.

The ruling by the court replaces the latest period of custody, which had been scheduled to end at the end of April.

Two of the brothers' associates have also been released. All four individuals have been instructed to remain in their residences.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, along with his brother and two Romanian women in December.

They have had previous requests to be released from custody rejected four times since.

Tate and his brother are under investigation amid allegations of rape, people trafficking and forming an organised crime group. They have denied the allegations.

More in this section

Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday
Donald Trump Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday to face New York indictment
Oscar Pistorius Oscar Pistorius denied parole over killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
Place: RomaniaPerson: Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Romania: Andrew Tate leaving jail and placed under house arrest

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd