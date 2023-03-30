Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023. (Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP)
Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 09:54
Associated Press reporters

Two US Army helicopters have crashed in Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing “several” casualties, military officials said.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed at around 10pm on Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter that it resulted in “several casualties” but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

