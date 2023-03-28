Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen’s stables

A young woman working at stables owned by ex-Liverpool footballer Michael Owen has collapsed and died, police said.

The 25-year-old fell ill at around 8.50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, owned by Owen, in Malpas, Cheshire.

Emergency services attended the stables, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Manor House Stables Twitter feed has posted a message, reading: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

“The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.”

The stables is a purpose-built training facility created by Owen and his family.

It has been the base for trainer Hugo Palmer since last spring.

Owen, 43, a former England footballer who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, set up the stables in 2006.