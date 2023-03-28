Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen’s stables

The 25-year-old fell ill at around 8.50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, owned by Owen, in Malpas, Cheshire
Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen’s stables

A general view of hooves kicking up mud (David Davies/PA)

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 16:07
Pat Hurst and Anita Chambers, PA

A young woman working at stables owned by ex-Liverpool footballer Michael Owen has collapsed and died, police said.

The 25-year-old fell ill at around 8.50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, owned by Owen, in Malpas, Cheshire.

Emergency services attended the stables, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Manor House Stables Twitter feed has posted a message, reading: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

“The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.”

The stables is a purpose-built training facility created by Owen and his family.

It has been the base for trainer Hugo Palmer since last spring.

Owen, 43, a former England footballer who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, set up the stables in 2006.

Read More

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash left man as a ‘self-imposed recluse’, US court hears

More in this section

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill Gary Lineker wins £4.9 million tax battle
39 migrants die in fire at Mexican detention centre after mattresses set ablaze 39 migrants die in fire at Mexican detention centre after mattresses set ablaze
Marina Petrella France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants
StablesPlace: UKPlace: North West
<p>Humza Yousaf said Shona Robison will be his deputy first minister (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Yousaf elected as Scotland’s new First Minister in Holyrood vote

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd