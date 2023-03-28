Police shoot suspect after two stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Police shoot suspect after two stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon
Police have shot a man after two people were stabbed to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon (Sean Pavone/Alamy/PA)
Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 13:01
Associated Press reporters

Portuguese police have shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon.

Police were called to the centre on Tuesday morning where they encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife”, a police statement said.

Officers ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralised”, the statement said. The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he is in police custody.

Several other people were wounded but police provided no further details.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters the attack was “a criminal act”.

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Mr Costa said.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building. Mr Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam. They are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world.

Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of in the country.

More in this section

Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected
Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre
French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests
LisbonPlace: International
Police shoot suspect after two stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd