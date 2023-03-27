Prince Harry arrives in UK for High Court fight on ‘information misuse’

Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

The publisher is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Elton John and Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.

The group of high-profile individuals, also including Elton John's husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Their lawyers said at that time the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London

In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.

The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal”.

A spokesperson for ANL also said the allegations were “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence”.

A four-day preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is due to begin on Monday, which is set to include ANL’s bid for the claims to be dismissed without a trial.