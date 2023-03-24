Man drives at pedestrians in airport garage in Germany

A damaged car at Cologne/Bonn airport (Henning Kaiser/dpa/AP)
Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 15:42
Associated Press

A motorist drove at pedestrians and rammed parked cars on Friday in a garage at Cologne-Bonn airport in Germany, injuring three people, police said.

Two police officers were hurt as they pinned down the man, 57, who appeared to have mental health issues, according to a police statement.

Most people apparently were able to get out of the way of the vehicle, though one of the injured was squeezed between cars.

The driver was detained and taken to hospital. He was uninjured.

Police said that, before the incident, security officers had twice thrown the man out of the airport “because of his behaviour”. They did not elaborate.

He then apparently climbed into a rental company’s minibus that had been parked in the garage for cleaning and drove across the garage, changing gears, going backwards and forwards repeatedly until police stopped him.

