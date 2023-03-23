The Milky Way is visible – here is how to see it

Early risers using binoculars will be able to see a part of the galaxy – like a band in the sky – after about 3am when the skies are still dark.
The Milky Way is visible – here is how to see it
The Milky Way core rises at 3am over Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland on the North East (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 13:15
Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

Stargazers in the UK may be able to see the Milky Way in the night sky at dawn if they are far away from bright artificial lights.

Early risers using binoculars will be able to see a part of the galaxy – like a band in the sky – after about 3am when the skies are still dark.

Don Pollacco, professor of physics at the University of Warwick, told the PA news agency: “We live in a galaxy along with a couple of billions of other stars, many like the sun.

“You can think of the galaxy as being shaped like two fried eggs back-to-back.

“The solar system sits in the disc about two-thirds of the way from the centre (of the yoke) to the edge.

The Milky Way core rises over Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“From our position in the disc, if we look in any direction the rest of the disc looks like a band in the sky – this band is the Milky Way.

“If you look with binoculars then the band is full of faint stars.”

Those who are not early risers will be able to see the Milky Way in the summer and mid-winter in the evenings, provided the skies are clear and the light from the moon does not overpower starlight.

Prof Pollacco told PA: “In the summer, the centre of the Milky Way is low on the southern horizon from the UK but spreads in a band overhead.

“From a dark site, you’ll see the band is sometimes split in two by dust in the plane of the galaxy.”

Prof Pollacco advises heading to a dark area free from artificial lights to get the best views of the Milky Way.

He said: “You need a clear night with no moon or light pollution. You will not see it in a city.

“It would be best to go to the countryside where the sky could actually get dark and there are no street lights.”

Read More

Nasa Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death

More in this section

First Ministers Questions Sturgeon given standing ovation after final Holyrood speech as First Minister
Tyumen, Russia-June 4, 2021: KIA logo close up Motors is a South Korean automotive company producing passenger cars, vans and bu Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra
Milky WayPlace: UK
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Ramadan gets underway for hundreds of millions of Muslims

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd