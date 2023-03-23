Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra

Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra
Authorities transport an escaped zebra in Seoul, South Korea (Suh Dae-hyeon/Yonhap/AP)
Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 13:06
Associated Press reporters

A young zebra walked, trotted and galloped through the busy streets of South Korea’s capital for hours before emergency workers tranquillised it and took it back to a zoo.

The animal — a male called Sero born at the zoo in 2021 — was in a stable condition and being examined by veterinarians as of Thursday evening, said Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children’s Grand Park in Seoul.

She said the zoo was investigating how the zebra managed to escape.

She did not immediately confirm media reports that the animal damaged wooden fencing surrounding its pen before getting out at about 2.50pm.

Social media is flowing with smartphone videos of the zebra trotting alongside cars waiting for the green light at a junction, and galloping through a street surrounded by commercial buildings as pedestrians stopped and gasped.

Police and emergency workers managed to corner the zebra after it entered a narrow alleyway between houses and shot it with tranquillisers, ending its three hours of freedom.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage caused by the zebra running loose.

More in this section

Victims' Bill Senior Nigerian politician and wife guilty of organ harvesting plot
View of a doctor holding a fictional test tube blood sample, infected with marburg virus. Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg virus
Denmark’s ageing queen to resume most duties next month Denmark’s ageing queen to resume most duties next month
ZebraPlace: International
Authorities block a road in the town of Bailey, Colorado, where authorities found an abandoned car belonging to the suspect in a shooting of two administrators at a Denver school (Thomas Peipert/AP)

Denver school shooting suspect, 17, is dead, coroner confirms

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd