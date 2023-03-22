Swiss government orders Credit Suisse to suspend bonus payments

Swiss government orders Credit Suisse to suspend bonus payments
Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland (Ennio Leanza/Keystone/AP)
Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 00:49
Jamey Keaten, Associated Press

Switzerland’s government has ordered Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees, after orchestrating a plan for the Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS.

The Swiss department of finance says federal law allows the government to set “remuneration-related measures” in cases involving Switzerland’s biggest banks.

Late last week and into the weekend, authorities in Switzerland, backed by the central bank and financial regulators, scrambled to cobble together a 3.25 billion dollar (£2.7 billion) sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

An outflow of deposits and years of trouble raised fears that it could fail and trigger an international financial crisis after the collapse of two US banks.

The Swiss government says it does not plan to block bonus payments from last year that have been granted but are set to be immediately paid, because it does not want to penalise Credit Suisse employees “who did not cause the crisis”.

But authorities in the capital, Bern, said they will prohibit payment of “deferred” bonuses, even though they have already been granted, with an exception for bonuses that “are already in the process of being paid out”.

More in this section

China has a peace plan for Ukraine when the West is ready, says Putin China has a peace plan for Ukraine when the West is ready, says Putin
TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds
Japanese PM Kishida offers Ukraine support as China’s president backs Russia Japanese PM Kishida offers Ukraine support as China’s president backs Russia
CreditSuisseDigitalPlace: International
Any type of hormonal contraceptive may increase risk of breast cancer – study (Tim Ireland/PA)

Study suggests any type of hormonal contraceptive may increase risk of breast cancer 

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd