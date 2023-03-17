ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", has already killed thousands, displaced millions and turned many cities into rubble.
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Board in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 15:39
Associated Press

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” 

It also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

Moscow has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.

Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", has already killed thousands, displaced millions and turned many cities into rubble.

Read More

Russia-Belarus begin joint military exercises, sparking fear in Kyiv of new offensive

More in this section

Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application
Spain facing year of heatwaves and wildfires as it enters long-term drought Spain facing year of heatwaves and wildfires as it enters long-term drought
Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd