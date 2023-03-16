Paris Hilton hailed a ‘comrade’ after surprise appearance at BBC picket line

Video posted to the NUJ’s Twitter account showed Ms Hilton in a navy blue dress and sunglasses.
Paris Hilton was at Broadcasting House on Thursday (@NUJofficial/Twitter/PA)
Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 16:24
Sarah Ping, PA

US socialite Paris Hilton has been hailed a “comrade” after being spotted at a picket line outside the BBC, as journalists went on strike to defend local radio stations.

Ms Hilton smiled at members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) as she left Broadcasting House in London on Thursday, after speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Susana Mendonca, an NUJ representative for BBC Radio London, who was campaigning against planned cuts to local radio stations, described the moment as the “most surprising picketing experience ever”.

“We were surprised she crossed our picket lines,” Ms Mendonca told the PA news agency.

“I think this is the most surprising picketing experience that I’ve ever had.

“We didn’t expect to see Paris Hilton, but we wanted to see if we could get her support.”

A colleague who was striking with Ms Mendonca asked Ms Hilton if she supported local radio.

“She looked back and smiled at us, so I’ll take that as a yes,” Ms Mendonca said.

Paris Hilton was leaving Broadcasting House (@NUJofficial/Twitter/PA)

“I didn’t speak to her, but I waved my flag and she looked back at our flag before giving a smile.”

Twitter user @rosiehuz posted a photo of Ms Hilton smiling at onlookers as she left the BBC’s London headquarters.

“That’s hot. Comrade Paris Hilton on the BBC NUJ picket line this morning in London (yes it’s really her),” she tweeted.

She was speaking to Woman’s Hour to promote her book Paris: The Memoir.

Man accused of Frankie Dunne's murder joked after dismembered body was found, Cork trial told

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

