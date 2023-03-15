US justice department probes collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

US justice department probes collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
A Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco (AP)
Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 13:14
AP Reporters

The US justice department and the securities and exchange commission (SEC) have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), it is understood.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in their early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, a source told the Associated Press.

The justice department’s investigation involves US federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the source said.

More in this section

China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers
Cyclone Freddy to ease after bringing chaos and death to Mozambique and Malawi Cyclone Freddy to ease after bringing chaos and death to Mozambique and Malawi
BankDigitalPlace: International
St Stephen’s Cathedral is seen in Vienna (AP)

Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd