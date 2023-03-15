Netflix’s Making a Murderer did not defame detective, judge rules

Netflix’s Making a Murderer did not defame detective, judge rules
(Corey Wilson/AP, Pool, File)
Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 04:13
Associated Press Reporter

A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series Making a Murderer.

On Friday, US district judge Brett Ludwig ruled in favour of Netflix and Making a Murderer filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, concluding that none of them acted with any malice toward now-retired Manitowoc County Sheriff’s detective Andrew Colborn.

Netflix aired the Making a Murderer series in 2015. The 10-part series follows the story of Steven Avery, who spent nearly 22 years in prison for sexual assault before DNA tests exonerated him.

Making a Murderer follows the story of Steven Avery (Morry Gash/AP, Pool, File)

He was released in 2003 but was convicted four years later along with his nephew, Brendan Dassey, in the 2005 murder and rape of photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey were ultimately both sentenced to life in prison.

The documentary raised questions about whether Manitowoc County officials framed them.

Mr Colborn, who participated in the Avery investigation, filed a lawsuit in April 2019 alleging that the documentary defamed him by misquoting his testimony — and editing snippets of his testimony, and reactions of others in court to make him appear nervous and uncertain.

Mr Ludwig found that the edits retain the gist of his testimony, and that Mr Colborn failed to show that the streaming service or the filmmakers acted with malice toward him, a key element to defamation. It is defined as when someone makes a defamatory statement even though he or she knows it is false, or shows reckless disregard for its veracity.

Mr Colburn’s attorney, listed in online court records as George Burnett, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling.

More in this section

Piles of rubbish tarnish Paris lustre as pension strike continues Piles of rubbish tarnish Paris lustre as pension strike continues
Pakistan police and supporters of former PM Imran Khan scuffle near his home Pakistan police and supporters of former PM Imran Khan scuffle near his home
EU urges members to deport more migrants who are ineligible to stay EU urges members to deport more migrants who are ineligible to stay
murdererDigitalPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
A US MQ-9 drone on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, in 2018 (Massoud Hossaini/AP)

What is known about US-Russia military air crash?

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd