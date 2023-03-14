Two children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old in Germany

Two children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old in Germany
Flowers and candles have been placed in a wooded area near where the body was found in Freudenberg, Germany (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)
Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 14:24
AP Reporter

Two children have been taken into custody over the killing of a 12-year-old girl in the town of Freudenberg, in western Germany, in a case that has shocked the country.

The girl, who was only identified by her first name Louise due to privacy reasons, went missing on Saturday after visiting a friend.

She was found stabbed to death on Sunday in a forest near a former railway station after a massive police search.

Prosecutor Mario Mannweiler told reporters that “we must assume that the crime was committed by two children from the (victim’s) circle of acquaintances”.

Police officers stand at a cordon near the town of Freudenberg, Germany (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)

The two suspects, who are 12 and 13 years old, confessed to the killing, police officer Florian Locker said.

Citing the age of the suspects, officials refused to give any further details on their identity, gender, motive or whether they knew the victim from school.

Due to their youth, the two children are below the age of criminal responsibility which is 14 in Germany. They were therefore not arrested but taken into the custody of a youth welfare office.

Police said the victim had several stab wounds and died of blood loss.

The governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Freudenberg is located, said he was appalled by the killing.

“North Rhine-Westphalia is grieving,” Hendrik Wuest said. “It is incomprehensible and unbearable that children are capable of such horrible acts.”

He promised that the authorities would do everything in their power to shed light on the reasons and circumstances of the crime.

More in this section

Global Soft Power Summit Boris Johnson to face televised questioning over whether he lied to MPs over party gate
Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond
Pablo Escobar's Hippos-Ruling Colombia considers exporting Escobar's hippos as population growing too quickly
stabbingPlace: International
<p>Five Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, London.</p>

Sentencing delayed for man who admitted stealing Cadbury Creme Egg cargo

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd