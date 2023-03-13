Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa burgled, say Egyptian police

A cooking gas cylinder in the Liverpool player’s garden proved too heavy for the burglars to steal, the officials said.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa burgled, say Egyptian police
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 20:08
Associated Press Reporter

The luxury Cairo villa of Egypt and Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah was burgled over the weekend.

Two police officials told the Associated Press on Monday that the burglars stole only cable TV receivers from the winger’s villa in the upmarket Tagamoa area, some 30 miles east of Cairo city centre.

A cooking gas cylinder in the Liverpool player’s garden proved too heavy for the burglars to steal, the officials said.

Authorities were first called to the house after a close family member noticed on Saturday evening that one of the windows was open, the officials said.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, tries to hold off Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, right, and Fred during a Premier League match (Jon Super/AP)

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Salah was the first Egyptian to win the English Premier League after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma.

The footballer, who hails from the delta town of Nagrig, is Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the league.

More in this section

Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi and Mozambique Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi and Mozambique
Swansea explosion Body of man recovered from scene of explosion in Swansea
Gary Glitter court case Gary Glitter returned to custody after breaching licence conditions
SalahPlace: International

US government races to reassure Americans that banking system is safe

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd